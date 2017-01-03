PAGING PRESIDENT PENCE:

DAMAC, a private company, purchased the property for Akoya from Dubai's government in 2012 for around $350 million. Dubai's government ultimately answers to the emirate's hereditary ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also is the UAE's vice president and prime minister.





All services to the property -- electricity, water, roads -- come at the discretion of the government. The club's bar will need government approvals to serve alcohol, not to mention other regulatory issues.





That could raise concerns about the so-called "emoluments clause" of the U.S. constitution, which bars public officials from accepting gifts or payments from foreign governments and companies controlled by them without the consent of Congress.