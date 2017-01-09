January 9, 2017
PAGING MITT:
ExxonMobil and Iran did business under secretary of State nominee Tillerson (Oren Dorell, 1/09/17, USA TODAY)
ExxonMobil did business with Iran, Syria and Sudan through a European subsidiary while President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of State was a top executive of the oil giant and those countries were under U.S. sanctions as state sponsors of terrorism, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. [...]The SEC letter questioned ExxonMobil's failure to disclose to shareholders that it had transactions with three state sponsors of terrorism. Decisions to make such disclosures should be based on "the potential impact of corporate activities upon a company`s reputation and share value," and not simply the monetary value of the transactions, the SEC said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 9, 2017 7:42 PM