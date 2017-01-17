OUR REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT:

The number of abortions in the U.S. is at a 40-year low, according to a new study published Tuesday by the pro-choice Guttmacher Institute.





The report counted 926,200 abortions in 2014, down by 12.5 percent from Guttmacher's previous survey in 2011, which tallied 1.06 million abortions across the country. Only 14.6 abortions occurred per 1,000 American women between the ages of 15 and 44, which is the lowest rate since abortion was legalized nationally in 1973 by the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.