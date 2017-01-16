OUR REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT:

[2]008's "peace candidate" will leave office as the first two-term president in American history to have been at war every day of his presidency, having dropped over 25,000 bombs on seven countries in 2016 alone.





Given that record, it seems unlikely that Obama will use his Farewell Address to warn against excessive foreign entanglements or the dangers of the military-industrial complex. But you never know: our 44th president has never lacked chutzpah. In a speech to US troops last month, he denounced the "false promise" that "we can eliminate terrorism by dropping more bombs," and piously proclaimed that "democracies should not operate in a state of permanently authorized war."





An audacious statement--given that it is Obama himself who's made perpetual warfare the new normal, and the president the ultimate "decider" in matters of war and peace. Where George W. Bush secured congressional authorization for the two major wars he fought, Obama has launched two undeclared wars (in Libya and against ISIS), ordered 10 times as many drone strikes as his predecessor, and this summer bombed six different countries just over Labor Day weekend. And it is Obama who is largely responsible for warping the 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force--passed three days after 9/11 to target Al Qaeda and the Taliban--into an enabling act for endless war, anywhere in the world.





Through it all, Obama has maintained the pose of a "reluctant warrior," repeatedly lecturing the country about the dangers of an imperial presidency while forging new frontiers in the expansion of executive power. "Unless we discipline our thinking, our definitions, our actions," he chided in May 2013, "we may be drawn into more wars we don't need to fight, or continue to grant Presidents unbound powers." In the same speech, Obama even had the gall to quote James Madison's admonition that "no nation could preserve its freedom in the midst of continual warfare."





Two weeks after Obama invoked Madison's warning, the public got new evidence of its continued relevance. June 2013 brought the first of a series of revelations about secret dragnet data-collection programs that targeted Americans in the name of protecting them from terrorism.



