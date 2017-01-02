January 2, 2017
ONLY DONALD CAN SAVE HIM FROM THE UR:
TASS: Russian Economy Tanking. What Will Trump Do? (HANK BERRIEN, JANUARY 2, 2017, Daily Wire)
Our Republican President has comprehensively whipped Putin's behind.Putin's brutal and dictatorial reign may be hanging on Trump's willingness to help him out; a new report from the TASS news agency says the Russian economy is in a shambles. Citing a report prepared by the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, the report states that the disposable income of Russians fell by 12.3% from October 2014 to October 2016 and the poverty level between January-September 2016 was 13.9%, above the level in the same periods of 2012-2014.
