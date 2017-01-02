ONLY DONALD CAN SAVE HIM FROM THE UR:

Putin's brutal and dictatorial reign may be hanging on Trump's willingness to help him out; a new report from the TASS news agency says the Russian economy is in a shambles. Citing a report prepared by the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, the report states that the disposable income of Russians fell by 12.3% from October 2014 to October 2016 and the poverty level between January-September 2016 was 13.9%, above the level in the same periods of 2012-2014.



