ONE WOULD SAY HE WAS OVERCOMPENSATING...:

President Trump used his first official meeting with congressional leaders on Monday to falsely claim that millions of unauthorized immigrants had robbed him of a popular vote majority, a return to his obsession with the election's results even as he seeks support for his legislative agenda. [...]





Representative Steny H. Hoyer, Democrat of Maryland, who attended the meeting, said that Mr. Trump also talked about the size of the crowd for his Inaugural Address.





"It was a huge crowd, a magnificent crowd. I haven't seen such a crowd as big as this," Mr. Hoyer told CNN, quoting Mr. Trump. He added that Mr. Trump did not "spend a lot of time on that, but it was clear that it was still on his mind."