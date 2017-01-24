January 24, 2017
ONE WOULD SAY HE WAS OVERCOMPENSATING...:
Trump Repeats Lie About Popular Vote in Meeting With Lawmakers (MICHAEL D. SHEAR and EMMARIE HUETTEMAN, JAN. 23, 2017, NY Times)
President Trump used his first official meeting with congressional leaders on Monday to falsely claim that millions of unauthorized immigrants had robbed him of a popular vote majority, a return to his obsession with the election's results even as he seeks support for his legislative agenda. [...]Representative Steny H. Hoyer, Democrat of Maryland, who attended the meeting, said that Mr. Trump also talked about the size of the crowd for his Inaugural Address."It was a huge crowd, a magnificent crowd. I haven't seen such a crowd as big as this," Mr. Hoyer told CNN, quoting Mr. Trump. He added that Mr. Trump did not "spend a lot of time on that, but it was clear that it was still on his mind."
...if he didn't have so much to compensate for...
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 24, 2017 6:05 AM