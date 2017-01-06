January 6, 2017
NOT WITH PEACE BUT A TRIGGER:
Theology Students Given Trigger Warning Before Studying Christ's Crucifixion (Kieran Corcoran, January 6, 2017, Heat Street)
University students studying the death of Christ are being given trigger warnings before being shown images of the Crucifixion.Theology undergraduates studying an introductory Bible course at the highly-regarded University of Glasgow are being warned that the execution may distress them.
One of the great things about trigger warnings is what a joke kids have, predictably, made of them.
There's nothing like yelling at a 14-year old to shut off Xbox for the 5th time and having him say : "Why are you so triggered?"
