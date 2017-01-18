NOT THEIR UNICORN RIDER:

Early optimism among business lobbyists and executives that Donald Trump's election heralded better days has slowly given way to uncertainty as the president-elect fires off mixed and sometimes confusing messages on healthcare, taxes and trade.

Comic gold.

Nearly six in 10 global CEOs are worried about protectionism and rising trade barriers, according to a new survey by PwC. That's up from 40% in 2012.





Fears are even more pronounced in the U.S. and Mexico, where 64% of business leaders are concerned.



