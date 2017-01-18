January 18, 2017
NOT THEIR UNICORN RIDER:
Business euphoria over Trump gives way to caution, confusion (Patrick Rucker and Sarah N. Lynch, 1/18/17, Reuters)
Early optimism among business lobbyists and executives that Donald Trump's election heralded better days has slowly given way to uncertainty as the president-elect fires off mixed and sometimes confusing messages on healthcare, taxes and trade.
Comic gold.
MORE:
Trump's trade threats have CEOs running scared (Ivana Kottasova, January 16, 2017, Money)
Nearly six in 10 global CEOs are worried about protectionism and rising trade barriers, according to a new survey by PwC. That's up from 40% in 2012.Fears are even more pronounced in the U.S. and Mexico, where 64% of business leaders are concerned.The increase has a lot to do with Donald Trump. The president-elect of the U.S. has threatened to scrap free trade deals and impose tariffs on many of the country's top trading partners.
