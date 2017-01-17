January 17, 2017
NOT AN AMERICAN:
In This 2009 Trump Interview, He Said There Was Just One Phrase Of The Declaration Of Independence He Didn't Understand (AARON BANDLER JANUARY 17, 2017, Daily Wire)
"They say all men are created equal," Trump said. "It doesn't get any more famous but, is it really true?"Trump then said it wasn't true that all men are created equal."Some people are born very smart, some people are born not so smart," Trump said. "Some people are born very beautiful and some people are not so you can't say they're all created equal."
The Founders wept.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 17, 2017 6:20 PM
