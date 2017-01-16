NO WONDER HE TRIES TO CLOSE THE BRIDGES:

United Van Lines announced this week that New Jersey had the nation's widest gap last year between people moving out and people moving in, according to a study based on household moves United handled within the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C. Sixty-three percent of moves were outbound, meaning two people moved out of the Garden State for every person who moved in, roughly speaking. United has been conducting the study for four decades, and New Jersey has led the nation in this metric each year since 2012.





If it's any consolation to Christie, Illinois and New York were a hair's breadth behind New Jersey in last year's results, with outbound moves rounding off to 63 percent. Behind them came Connecticut and Kansas. [...]





And the winners? South Dakota had the biggest share of inbound moves, followed by Vermont, Oregon, Idaho, and South Carolina. California was right around the middle, with an even split between the inbound and the outbound.