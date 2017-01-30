NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

So much for giving people the benefit of the doubt who offer no sign they deserve it. The Trump White House issued a statement on Friday commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day, and the statement didn't make specific mention of the Jewish people--who were the target of the Holocaust, or Shoah, which is a term devised after World War II to describe the effort by Nazi Germany to eradicate Jews from the face of the earth. After reading it, I thought to myself, "The Trump White House is an amateur operation, understaffed and without much executive-branch experience, and whoever wrote the statement and issued it blew it out of ignorance and sloppiness."





I won't be making that mistake again.





Jake Tapper of CNN reported Saturday night that Trump spokesperson Hope Hicks defended and even celebrated the White House statement. The decision not to mention the Jews was deliberate, Hicks said, a way of demonstrating the inclusive approach of the Trump administration: "Despite what the media reports, we are an incredibly inclusive group and we took into account all of those who suffered...it was our honor to issue a statement in remembrance of this important day."





No, Hope Hicks, and no to whomever you are serving as a mouthpiece. The Nazis killed an astonishing number of people in monstrous ways and targeted certain groups--Gypsies, the mentally challenged, and open homosexuals, among others. But the Final Solution was aimed solely at the Jews. The Holocaust was about the Jews. There is no "proud" way to offer a remembrance of the Holocaust that does not reflect that simple, awful, world-historical fact. To universalize it to "all those who suffered" is to scrub the Holocaust of its meaning.