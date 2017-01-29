January 29, 2017
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
White House Omits Slaughter of 6 Million Jews in Holocaust Remembrance Statement (Adam Kredo, January 27, 2017, Free Beacon)
The Trump White House has omitted mention of the slaughter of 6 million Jews in its official statement in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, a first for any White House, the Washington Free Beacon has learned.The Trump administration's statement honors "those who died," but does not specifically mention the systematic murder of more than 6 million Jews by Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.
