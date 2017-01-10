January 10, 2017
NO ONE FLIES AEROFLOT:
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted (Pravda, 10.01.2017)
According to experts of the Defense Ministry, the Tu-154 crashed because the plane was overloaded. In addition, co-pilot Alexander Rovensky misused the levers of chassis and flaps control. When the crew noticed the mistake, it was too late: the heavy Tu-154 simply had not gained enough altitude for a rescue maneuver and hit the water with the tail section of the fuselage.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 10, 2017 6:28 AM