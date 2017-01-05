NO ONE DOESN'T HAVE A JOB WHO WANTS ONE:

The jobs that have been disappearing, like machine operator, are predominantly those that men do. The occupations that are growing, like health aide, employ mostly women.





One solution is for the men who have lost jobs in factories to become health aides. But while more than a fifth of American men aren't working, they aren't running to these new service-sector jobs. Why? They require very different skills, and pay a lot less.





They're also seen as women's work, which has always been devalued in the American labor market.





The two occupations predicted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics to decline most quickly from 2014 to 2024 are locomotive firers, shrinking 70 percent, and vehicle electronics installers and repairers, down 50 percent. They are 96 percent and 98 percent male.





Of the fastest-growing jobs, many are various types of health aides, which are about 90 percent female. When men take these so-called pink-collar jobs, they have more job security and wage growth than in blue-collar work, according to recent research. But they are paid less and feel stigmatized.