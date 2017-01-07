January 7, 2017
NICE CLEAVAGE:
Marital Histories and Economic Well-Being (Julie Zissimopoulos, Benjamin R. Karney, Amy Rauer, Rand Corporation)
Using panel data from the Health and Retirement Study the authors analyze the impact of a lifetime of marriage events on wealth levels near retirement. They find that unmarried widowed and divorced men and remarried men with more than one past marital disruption have lower housing wealth than continuously married men and women. Both financial and housing wealth are lower for the same marital categories of women. Each year spent married increases wealth by 4 percent.
