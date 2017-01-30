MAKING THE ACLU GREAT AGAIN:

In the weeks after the Nov. 8 election, when Donald Trump secured a surprise victory to become president of the United States, the American Civil Liberties Union received so much money in online donations -- more than $15 million -- that an official with the 100-year-old organization called the flood "unprecedented in our history."





That was before Trump had even sworn the oath of office. [...]





This weekend alone, the civil liberties group received more than $24 million in online donations from 356,306 people, a spokesman told The Washington Post early Monday morning, a total that supersedes its annual online donations by six times.