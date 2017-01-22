January 22, 2017
LITTLE FINGERS, SMALLER MAN:
Trump's funeral oration at the death of Reaganism (Michael Gerson, January 21, 2017, Washington Post)
After every major Trump speech or event, the person I was before it seems desperately naive. I have been a consistent Trump critic, but my expectations are never quite low enough.Some of us approach Inauguration Day with a kind of democratic reverence. Its customs encourage the love of country. The best inaugural addresses offer historical context, emphasize shared values, encourage engaged citizenship, express goals worthy of a great nation, and at least attempt to wrap it all up in a neat package of rhetorical ambition.For Donald Trump, who lives in an eternal now, Inauguration Day was Friday, offering another opportunity to deliver a less raucous version of his stump speech -- a chance to slam the establishment and make Peronist promises to reverse globalization. Apart from a few nice phrases undoubtedly borrowed from other, superior drafts, the "American Carnage" speech was blunt, flat and devoid of craft. Also devoid of generosity, humility and grace. Making it perfectly credible as the work of Trump's own hand.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 22, 2017 9:16 AM
« SURE, THEY DIED IN SERVICE TO THEIR COUNTRY THAT I AVOIDED, BUT I'M A VICTIM!: | Main | BECAUSE SOME MEN ARE CREATED EQUAL MINUS...: »