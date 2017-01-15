KNOWING WHO YOUR ENEMIES ARE:





Donald Trump's first foreign trip is to be a summit with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in Iceland, according to reports.





[T]he news is unlikely to be welcomed by senior figures in the British government, who fear a deepening relationship between the US and Russia under Trump risks leaving Britain out in the cold. It is understood Downing Street expects Theresa May to visit Trump at the White House in the second half of February.





Britain has called for sanctions against Moscow over Putin's aggression in Ukraine and Syria. It is understood that British intelligence has sought reassurance from the CIA that British agents in Russia will be protected when intelligence is shared, the Times reported.





A British intelligence source with extensive transatlantic experience said US spies had labelled Trump and his advisers' links to the Kremlin "problematic". "Until we have established whe­ther Trump and senior mem­­bers of his team can be trusted, we're going to hold back," the source told the Times. "Putting­ it bluntly, we can't risk betraying sources and methods to the Russians."



