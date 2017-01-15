January 15, 2017
KNOWING WHO YOUR ENEMIES ARE:
Donald Trump to hold summit with Vladimir Putin 'within weeks' - reports (Alexandra Topping, Jan. 15th, 2017, The Guardian)
So he won't listen to his own security departments and neither the Israelis nor Brits think he can be trusted.Donald Trump's first foreign trip is to be a summit with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in Iceland, according to reports.[T]he news is unlikely to be welcomed by senior figures in the British government, who fear a deepening relationship between the US and Russia under Trump risks leaving Britain out in the cold. It is understood Downing Street expects Theresa May to visit Trump at the White House in the second half of February.Britain has called for sanctions against Moscow over Putin's aggression in Ukraine and Syria. It is understood that British intelligence has sought reassurance from the CIA that British agents in Russia will be protected when intelligence is shared, the Times reported.A British intelligence source with extensive transatlantic experience said US spies had labelled Trump and his advisers' links to the Kremlin "problematic". "Until we have established whether Trump and senior members of his team can be trusted, we're going to hold back," the source told the Times. "Putting it bluntly, we can't risk betraying sources and methods to the Russians."
