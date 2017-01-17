JOBS WHITE PEOPLE WON'T DO:

It's been a rough day for Donald Trump's appointees. Earlier on Monday, Monica Crowley said she will not take a communications job at the National Security Council amid a plagiarism scandal. Then a CNN report claimed Georgia Congressman Tom Price invested in a medical-device company shortly before introducing legislation that would benefit it.





Now another CNN report says that Andy Puzder, CEO of the company that owns Hardee's and Carl's Jr., is having second thoughts about becoming labor secretary. "He may be bailing," said a Republican source close to the Trump transition team. "He is not into the pounding he is taking, and the paperwork."