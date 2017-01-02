IT'S W'S PARTY:





There may be a silver lining to the 2016 presidential election for Jeb Bush -- the elevation of his longtime friend, patron and political ally, Betsy DeVos, as education secretary.





If DeVos is confirmed by the Senate as most expect, Bush could see his views on education -- repeatedly ridiculed on the campaign trail by Donald Trump -- given new life as she turns their shared vision into national policy.





For years, the former Florida governor and DeVos worked side-by-side to push "school choice" policies that steer taxpayer funding to charter and private schools -- and which critics blame for undermining traditional public schools. They served together on the board of Bush's Foundation for Excellence in Education, to which DeVos and her husband gave large contributions. The DeVoses also contributed to Bush's presidential campaign.