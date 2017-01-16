IT'S W'S AMERICA:

Here are 11 things to know:





1. The truly radical part is the proposal to effectively abolish the corporate income tax. The United States would become the only advanced country without a corporate income tax, making it a very attractive location for international investors.





2. The DBCFT is essentially a value-added tax (VAT), but with a deduction for wages. Every advanced country except the U.S. has a VAT alongside a corporate income tax. The U.S. would in effect be replacing the corporate income tax with a modified VAT. A VAT taxes consumption, not income - it has the same effects as a national retail sales tax, but works better administratively.