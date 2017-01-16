January 16, 2017

IT'S W'S AMERICA:

Understanding the Republicans' corporate tax reform (William Gale, Jan. 10th, 2017, Brookings)

Here are 11 things to know:

1. The truly radical part is the proposal to effectively abolish the corporate income tax.  The United States would become the only advanced country without a corporate income tax, making it a very attractive location for international investors.

2. The DBCFT is essentially a value-added tax (VAT), but with a deduction for wages.  Every advanced country except the U.S. has a VAT alongside a corporate income tax.  The U.S. would in effect be replacing the corporate income tax with a modified VAT.  A VAT taxes consumption, not income - it has the same effects as a national retail sales tax, but works better administratively.

Posted by at January 16, 2017 5:04 PM

  

« THUS THE STATE BORDER RULE: | Main | NO WONDER HE TRIES TO CLOSE THE BRIDGES: »