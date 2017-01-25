IT'S JUST A SYMBOL:

Just a few weeks ago the Canadian government gave the greenlight to Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Expansion, which would nearly triple the volume of the pipeline's existing line from 300,000 to 890,000 bpd, taking Alberta oil to the Pacific coast for export. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also approved Enbridge's Line 3, a more than $7 billion overhaul of a pipeline that runs from Alberta to Wisconsin in the U.S., taking Canadian oil to Midwestern refineries. Enbridge's project has received considerably less attention from environmental activists, but it would double the pipeline's capacity to 760,000 bpd. The two pipelines together would add more capacity than Keystone XL would. The midstream market is different than it was back when Keystone XL was the only game in town. It is not at all clear that Keystone XL makes sense anymore with two major competing pipelines now moving forward.