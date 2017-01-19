IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:

By all definitions, we have been in expansion for nearly eight years, the third-longest period of expansion in modern American history. Gross Domestic Product growth is tracking at more than 2 percent, the unemployment rate is under 5 percent, and wage gains have finally begun to accelerate. But if you work for a state or a local government, you may not have noticed. [...]





How can state taxes be in recession when the rest of the economy is in expansion? This has been the biggest puzzle for policymakers this year, and the leading cause of subnational budget weakness throughout the country. The growing disconnect is twofold and attributable to both structural and one-time factors.





The first source of frustration for revenue estimators and policymakers is temporary and has to do with prices. This is particularly relevant to sales taxes, which have been the largest underperformer for most states over the past year and a half. Price levels impact sales taxes because sales taxes are levied as a percentage of overall taxable value. Thus, even though consumers may have more money in their pockets and are buying a greater number of goods, the value of those goods may not be growing in line with expectations. In fact, the taxable value may be declining.