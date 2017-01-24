IT'S A COACHES GAME AND THERE ARE FEW GOOD ONES:

There's this football game planned for Feb. 5 in Houston. Let's hope it turns out much better than most of the postseason matchups the NFL has provided this year.





To say Sunday's championship games were duds is being kind. Blame the two losing teams, the Packers and Steelers, who were so helpless that they looked like they should have been done playing last month. All credit to the Patriots and Falcons, of course, who could give fans an all-time great shootout in two weeks.





But don't count on it considering how eight of the 10 playoff contests were, well, no contest.