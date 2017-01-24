IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE...:

If Benjamin Hubert gets his way, the days of the one-size-fits-all wheelchair could be numbered.





For millions of users, the essential mobility device can feel clinical, mechanical and uncomfortable. Now the British industrial designer thinks he's found the answer: 3D-printing.





His agency, Layer, is using 3-D digital data to map biometric information. The technology allows the design team to create a bespoke wheelchair that fits an individual's body shape, weight and disability.





"This... object performed better, decreased injuries and expressed the individual's sense of style, movement and emotions," Hubert said.