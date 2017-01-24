January 24, 2017
IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE...:
The 3D-printed wheelchair: a revolution in comfort? (Bianca Britton, 1/24/17, @CNNTech)
If Benjamin Hubert gets his way, the days of the one-size-fits-all wheelchair could be numbered.For millions of users, the essential mobility device can feel clinical, mechanical and uncomfortable. Now the British industrial designer thinks he's found the answer: 3D-printing.His agency, Layer, is using 3-D digital data to map biometric information. The technology allows the design team to create a bespoke wheelchair that fits an individual's body shape, weight and disability."This... object performed better, decreased injuries and expressed the individual's sense of style, movement and emotions," Hubert said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 24, 2017 6:38 AM