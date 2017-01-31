IF GODWIN'S LAW STANDS FOR ANYTHING...:

For Richard Spencer, the leading ideologue of the "alt-right," Donald Trump's Holocaust Remembrance Day statement that failed to mention Jews or anti-Semitism was an important, perhaps revolutionary, step.





Spencer dubbed it the "de-Judification" of the Holocaust. [...]





While other influential members of the movement, like Andrew Anglin, clearly identify with Nazis (Anglin's Daily Stormer website is named after the Nazi propaganda sheet Der Stürmer), Spencer says he is no a Nazi and denies the label that is often attributed to him, preferring the term "identitarian," a reference to a far right political movement that has roots in France.





Spencer dismissed Jewish responses to Trump's statement as "kvetching," using a Yiddish term for complaining.





In speaking about Hitler and the Holocaust, Spencer has also elided Jewish suffering, telling the Daily Caller that "terrible things were done to many different people during that terrible war."





He also does not outright condemn Hitler, calling him a "historical figure." "He's done things that I think are despicable," Spencer told the Daily Caller, but did not go into details. "I'm not going to play this game."





In Spencer's eyes, the "de-Judefication" of the Holocaust is a quintessentially "Trumpian" statement. Spencer championed Trump through the presidential campaign -- and though he has been critical of the president at times, seems to have come around to Trump.





"Trump is a white nationalist, so to speak, he is alt-right whether he likes it or not," Spencer in a recent interview on "The David Pakman Show."