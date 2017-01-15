IDENTITY POLITICS BELONGS ON THE LEFT:

Labour's freedom of movement position was in chaos again on Sunday as the shadow foreign secretary said the party will not "die in a ditch" over the policy.





Emily Thornberry made the comments just minutes after Jeremy Corbyn refused to accept that levels of EU migration to Britain were too high.





The party's position was in disarray last week after Mr Corbyn indicated on Monday that he was prepared to address the concerns of voters by announcing that his party favoured "reasonably managed migration".



