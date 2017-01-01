January 1, 2017
HURRICANE JORGE:
Equipment manager gets in game at goalie for Hurricanes (Associated Press, December 31, 2016)
Carolina equipment manager Jorge Alves played the last 7.6 seconds of the Hurricanes' 3-1 loss Saturday night to the Tampa Bay Lightning after signing a professional tryout contract to be the backup goalie in place of Eddie Lack, who is ill."It's special, it's unbelievable," said Alves, who didn't face a shot. "It's still pretty emotional for me. Yeah, amazing. I just remember looking down the ice and seeing the puck in the corner, and saying, 'Stay in that corner.'"Alves, 37, has been one of Carolina's full-time equipment managers since the 2012-13 season and practices with the team on a regular basis. He had several short stints in the ECHL and Southern Professional Hockey League."I think it was a special night, it's a night he'll never forget," Carolina coach Bill Peters said. "A perfect storm of opportunity for him. It couldn't happen to a better guy."The Hurricanes had Alves lead the team onto the ice for warmups, letting him skate around the Carolina zone in his No. 40 jersey by himself before joining him. [...]Carolina, on its Twitter account, showed Alves sharpening skates and taping a stick while in uniform during the game."Can't shake the habit," Alves said with a smile. "I have a duty to the team."
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 1, 2017 7:33 AM