hISTORY eNDED:

[E]con is a remarkably united field. Most theory is done in a single style -- mathematical thought experiments about people and companies in the economy trying to achieve some objectives. And most empirical work is done by regression analysis of one sort or another on data. Most of the field is subsumed under the banners of the American Economic Association and the National Bureau of Economic Research, whose mammoth yearly conferences allow ideas to flow freely across the divides of politics and geography.





So I feel like we should put this misconception to rest. The idea of different schools makes the public think that the econ discipline is more divided, and more politicized, than it really is.