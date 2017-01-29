HIS RECORD FOR FASTEST CONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATION WILL NEVER BE BETTERED:

On Saturday night, several federal judges ruled that part of Donald Trump's immigration ban, which targeted refugees from Muslim-majority countries, likely ran afoul the United States Constitution. The rulings freed hundreds of lawful immigrants who were detained pursuant to Trump's executive order and threatened with deportation. Protesters who had gathered at airports around the country rightfully celebrated the rulings as an extraordinary victory.





But that triumph was really just the start of the legal battle against Trump's discriminatory executive order. The Saturday decisions apply only to immigrants who were already in the U.S. or on their way here when Trump signed the order, because the government was actively depriving them of liberty without due process. The rulings do nothing for the thousands of refugees overseas who, as long as the executive order stands, will still be denied entry simply because they are Muslims from majority-Muslim countries.





Luckily for these refugees, the entire executive order--not just its application to those currently in the country--is unlawful.