January 31, 2017
HIPSTERS WEPT:
Robot Baristas Serve Up the Future of Coffee at Cafe X (GEOFFREY A. FOWLER, Jan. 30, 2017, WSJ)
At San Francisco's new Cafe X, the barista doesn't make small talk or sport a hip mustache. But its industrial-strength claw sure knows espresso drinks.Cafe X is a new breed of coffee shop pushing the boundaries of automation both to make food and to serve it.It is mesmerizing efficiency. Tap your desired beverage, flavor and artisanal bean on a phone or kiosk screen. That beams the order to the robot, which uses a Mitsubishi six-axis arm to grab a cup, pump in some syrup and pop it in front of one of its coffee-brewing cores, which grind beans and foam milk into an espresso confection. In 22 to 55 seconds, depending on the order, the arm lowers the cup on a hydraulic pedestal, revealing your coffee like the Batmobile heading out of the Batcave.
