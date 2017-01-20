January 20, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Air strikes kill dozens of rebels in northern Syria (Reuters, 1/20/17)
At least 40 fighters from Jabhat Fateh al-Sham - one of the largest rebel groups fighting against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad - have been killed in air strikes in Aleppo province.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was unclear who carried out Thursday's raids in western Aleppo province since a US-led coalition, the Syrian regime, and Russia have all carried out strikes against Fateh al-Sham positions in recent weeks.
All against the Salafi...
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 20, 2017 8:35 AM