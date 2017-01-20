GREATEST WAR EVER:

At least 40 fighters from Jabhat Fateh al-Sham - one of the largest rebel groups fighting against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad - have been killed in air strikes in Aleppo province.





The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was unclear who carried out Thursday's raids in western Aleppo province since a US-led coalition, the Syrian regime, and Russia have all carried out strikes against Fateh al-Sham positions in recent weeks.