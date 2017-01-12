January 12, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Blasts hit key military airport in Damascus: Syrian state TV (Reuters, 1/12/17)
Several major explosions hit Mezzah military airport compound near the Syrian capital Damascus, and ambulances were rushed to the area, Syrian state television said on Friday.The airport southwest of the capital is a major strategic air base used mainly by Syrian elite Republican Guards and had been a base used to fire rockets at former rebel-held areas in the suburbs of Damascus. State television did not give any further details.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 12, 2017 7:33 PM