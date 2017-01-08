January 8, 2017
GOOD CALL:
Cruz, Texas governor meet with Taiwanese president in Houston (Reuters, 1/08/17)
Cruz, who represents Texas, said some members of Congress had received a letter from the Chinese consulate asking them not to meet with Tsai during her stopovers."The People's Republic of China needs to understand that in America we make decisions about meeting with visitors for ourselves," Cruz said in a statement. "This is not about the PRC. This is about the U.S. relationship with Taiwan, an ally we are legally bound to defend."
