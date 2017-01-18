GONNA NEED MORE TOWELS:

In 11 games against the Steelers, Brady has tossed 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He's won nine games, including both playoff contests. Based on passer rating, only Jacksonville has been tormented more by Brady since he arrived in the NFL. Historic data like this is often irrelevant given the ever-changing nature of the NFL. But there is no more stable organization in football than the Steelers, who have run the same defensive system since 2003.





Unlike the Jaguars in most years, the Steelers aren't exactly an easy mark for opposing quarterbacks. This year's unit allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a slightly above average 87.3 rating against them. But note that Brady historically beats the rating Pittsburgh allows to everyone by 36.3 rating points. That projects to a 123.6 rating for Brady on Sunday. In Week 7, his rating was virtually identical:124.2.