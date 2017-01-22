January 22, 2017
GET A ROOM:
In R-rated anti-Trump rant, Madonna muses about 'blowing up White House' (Eric Levenson, January 21, 2017, CNN)
Ever the provocateur, Madonna dropped a trio of f-bombs and admitted that she's "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House" during a speech at the Women's March on Washington on Saturday.
Donald Trump and New York Tabloids Resume Their Elaborate Dance (MICHAEL M. GRYNBAUM, APRIL 11, 2016, NY Times)
Just because we'd prefer that he not be president is no excuse for violence.In trying to influence a story, Mr. Trump's techniques ran the gamut from pugilistic to flattering to downright bizarre. Sometimes, his approach used all three.Sue Carswell, a former writer for People magazine, had been wooing Mr. Trump for an interview in 1991 by mailing him gifts of pink Hermès ties. ("This is all back in the days when we had expense accounts," she recalled.) When Mr. Trump claimed he'd had an affair with Carla Bruni -- who denied it -- Ms. Carswell found herself on the telephone with a Trump spokesman who introduced himself as John Miller, and who claimed that Madonna and Kim Basinger were eager to date the real estate developer.It dawned on her that the spokesman sounded a lot like somebody else: Mr. Trump. Ms. Maples, a friend, confirmed that it was indeed her husband on the line, impersonating his own (fake) spokesman.
