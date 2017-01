GET A ROOM:

In trying to influence a story, Mr. Trump's techniques ran the gamut from pugilistic to flattering to downright bizarre. Sometimes, his approach used all three.

Sue Carswell, a former writer for People magazine, had been wooing Mr. Trump for an interview in 1991 by mailing him gifts of pink Herm├Ęs ties. ("This is all back in the days when we had expense accounts," she recalled.) When Mr. Trump claimed he'd had an affair with Carla Bruni -- who denied it -- Ms. Carswell found herself on the telephone with a Trump spokesman who introduced himself as John Miller, and who claimed that Madonna and Kim Basinger were eager to date the real estate developer.