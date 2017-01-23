"G-D, PEOPLE, FATHERLAND":

Meretz party chairwoman Zehava Galon on Monday blasted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to expand Israeli construction in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, saying the pledged move proved his government "operates at the service of the apartheid lobby." [...]





"One who surrounds and restricts the Palestinian neighborhoods of East Jerusalem is in service of the apartheid lobby. There has been an attempt by the Israeli government in recent years to Judaize East Jerusalem," she said.





Galon went on to warn that Israeli government policies -- not US President Donald Trump's contentious promise to move his country's embassy to Jerusalem -- would ignite violent clashes among Palestinian residents of Jerusalem.





"When the state abandons the security of East Jerusalem residents without doing anything to improve their lives, the subsequent violence will not be over transferring the embassy, but the pressure cooker that Netanyahu is heating," she said.