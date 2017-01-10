FOUR MORE YEARS!:

American voters approve 55 - 39 percent of the job President Barack Obama is doing, his best approval rating in seven years, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released today. These same voters disapprove 51 - 37 percent of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president-elect.





Donald Trump will be a worse president than Barack Obama, 45 percent of voters say, while 34 percent say he will be a better president and 15 percent say he will be about the same, American voters tell the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe-ack) University Poll.





Americans are optimistic 52 - 43 percent about the next four years with Trump as president and say 47 - 31 percent that he will help rather than hurt the nation's economy.





Trump will be a "great" president, 12 percent of voters say; 30 percent say he will be a "good" president; 20 percent say he will be "not so good" and 32 percent say he will be "bad."





The measures of Trump's personal qualities all are more negative than they were in a November 22 Quinnipiac University poll:





53 - 39 percent that he is not honest, compared to 52 - 42 percent November 22;

49 - 44 percent that he has good leadership skills, compared to 56 - 38 percent;

52 - 44 percent that he does not care about average Americans, compared to 51 - 45 percent who said he did care;

62 - 33 percent that he is not level-headed, compared to 57 - 38 percent;

71 - 25 percent that he is a strong person, compared to 74 - 23 percent;

68 - 27 percent that he is intelligent, compared to 74 - 21 percent.