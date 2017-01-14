FIRST, DO NO HARM:

The economists broadly agreed that a simpler tax code could boost the economy. Mr. Trump has indicated, in general terms, a desire to simplify the tax code and to address the plight of workers with less education.





The economists also cited a number of potential pitfalls. One is that specific policies have been described only in broad brush strokes by the incoming Trump administration. By contrast, Mr. Hubbard recalled that when George W. Bush took office, "every jitter and jot of what President Bush wanted to do, proposals and budgets, had been worked out." For now, many are just guessing about what Mr. Trump might do. "Obviously, policy is more than a tweet, and you can't make policy by calling out individual companies," Mr. Hubbard said.





The panel was also unified in fretting about a reversal in the U.S.'s role in global trade.





"In the last 15 years, a billion people came out of poverty by World Bank measures," Mr. Taylor said. "We don't want to forget the great benefits of moving toward markets, trade; it's generally been very beneficial and we shouldn't forget that."