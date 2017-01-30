January 30, 2017
FILLING ALT-RIGHT HEARTS WITH PRIDE:
75-year-old grandmother from Iran tells the story of her detention at LAX (Alene Tchekmedyian, 1/29/17, LA Times)
Marzieh Moosavizadeh and her grandson follow a routine when she visits almost every year from Iran.The 75-year-old, who travels in a wheelchair and speaks little English, struggles to find direct flights to Phoenix, where he and his family live. So they meet in Los Angeles and he escorts her on the last leg of her trip.This time was different. [...]For Moosavizadeh, who her grandson said has held a green card since 1997, the anxiety set in when she landed shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday.Customs officers scanned her passport, held it up next to her head and told her to wait. Then, they ushered her to a room where she said a couple dozen passengers -- Iranians, Africans and Asians -- were being held.She sat there for two hours before officers led her, along with a handful of others passengers from her flight, to another room filled with travelers from Iran. She spent the next several hours there.
Despite her life in Texas, she fears deportation to Iraq -- where she is a stranger (Sandhya Somashekhar January 29, 2017, Washington Post)
Two years ago, Roslyn Sinha was swept off her feet. The television personality from Dubai had traveled to Los Angeles for work and met the hotel manager who would eventually become the love of her life. The two married last summer and settled down in his home town of Hurst, Tex."Christmas there was the time of my life," Sinha, 30, recalled Sunday. "I feel at home in Texas."But one thing pulled Sinha back to the United Arab Emirates -- her mother, who had suffered multiple strokes that left her paralyzed. Because Sinha is in the United States on a work permit, she had to request special permission from U.S. immigration authorities to leave the country and return. After waiting six months for that permission, she finally boarded a plane Friday.Now she may be stuck in Dubai, stranded by President Trump's executive order banning U.S. entry for migrants, refugees and others from seven Middle Eastern countries. He signed it while Sinha was in the air.
Trump's executive order could block 500,000 legal US residents from returning to America from trips (Marcelo Rochabrun, Jan. 27, 2017, Business Insider)
[T]he order signed on Friday by Trump is actually more severe, increasing the ban to 90 days. And its effects could extend well beyond preventing newcomers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, from entering the U.S., lawyers consulted by ProPublica said.
It's also expected to have substantial effects on hundreds of thousands of people from these countries who already live in the U.S. under green cards or on temporary student or employee visas.
Since the order's travel ban applies to all "aliens" 2014 a term that encompasses anyone who isn't an American citizen 2014 it could bar those with current visas or even green cards from returning to the U.S. from trips abroad, said Stephen Legomsky, a former chief counsel to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under President Obama.
"It's extraordinarily cruel," he said.
The order bans the "entry" of foreigners from those countries and specifically exempts from the ban those who hold certain diplomatic visas.
Not included in the exemption, however, are those who hold long-term temporary visas 2014 such as students or employees 2014 who have the right to live in the United States for years at a time, as well as to travel abroad and back as they please.
US Customs and Border Patrol immigration terrorism refugees Joe Raedle/Getty Images
"If applied literally, this provision would bar even those visitors who had made temporary trips abroad, for example a student who went home on winter break and is now returning," Legomsky said on Friday evening executive order.
