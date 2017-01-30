FILLING ALT-RIGHT HEARTS WITH PRIDE:

Marzieh Moosavizadeh and her grandson follow a routine when she visits almost every year from Iran.





The 75-year-old, who travels in a wheelchair and speaks little English, struggles to find direct flights to Phoenix, where he and his family live. So they meet in Los Angeles and he escorts her on the last leg of her trip.





This time was different. [...]





For Moosavizadeh, who her grandson said has held a green card since 1997, the anxiety set in when she landed shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday.





Customs officers scanned her passport, held it up next to her head and told her to wait. Then, they ushered her to a room where she said a couple dozen passengers -- Iranians, Africans and Asians -- were being held.





She sat there for two hours before officers led her, along with a handful of others passengers from her flight, to another room filled with travelers from Iran. She spent the next several hours there.