EARNING OUR LOVE:

As a small child the tale of Babel's tower seemed a large story, one filled with men who were wicked and a god who was powerful. Yet the actual biblical account is tersely told in only nine lines. It turns out that the actual text does not reflect the grandeur of a child's imagination. In its brevity, man is less wicked and God is much smaller. Certainly, the hubris remains in man's search for a "name for ourselves." God, however, perceives mankind as a threat: "Behold, they are one people, and they have all one language; and this is only the beginning of what they will do; and nothing that they propose to do will now be impossible for them" (Gen 11:6). God counters man's arrogance by fragmenting his common language into many, dividing and destroying the nascent power that threatens his own.





This doesn't seem quite right. This is neither a God of love nor of infinite power. Rather, he is man writ large, powerful yet finite. Where is the inspired truth in this story? Through the revelations that follow Genesis and end with Jesus, any man now living can see what even the inspired author of Genesis could not see, a God who gives everything to renew the communion sundered by Adam's fall.