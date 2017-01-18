January 18, 2017
DOWN TO SEEDS AND STEMS:
As caliphate crumbles, Islamic State lashes out in Iraq (John Davison, 1/18/17, Reuters)
It's not just that their theologically necessary caliphate has been exposed as an impossibility but that sectarianism is now every sect against theirs.It will likely switch from ruling territory to pursuing insurgency tactics, seeking to reignite the sectarian tensions that fueled its rise, diplomats and security analysts say.In addition to operations in and around Baghdad, IS has carried out attacks in the region and Europe as it has come under pressure in Syria and Iraq.In Iraq, U.S.-backed Iraqi forces are driving IS out of Mosul, its largest urban center in the vast territories it seized 2-1/2 years ago there and in neighboring Syria.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 18, 2017 6:47 AM