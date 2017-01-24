DOUBLING DOWN ON THEIR CARICATURE:

A group of senior Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled their own $1 trillion plan to revamp the nation's airports, bridges, roads and seaports, urging President Trump to back their proposal, which they say would create 15 million jobs over 10 years.





The Democrats said their infrastructure plan would rely on direct federal spending and would span a range of projects including not only roads and bridges, but also the nation's broadband network, hospitals run by the Department of Veterans Affairs and schools. [...]





However, neither the Democrats nor Trump have come to grips with how they would pay for their infrastructure plans without adding to the government's budget deficit.