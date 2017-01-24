January 24, 2017
DOUBLING DOWN ON THEIR CARICATURE:
Senate Democrats unveil a Trump-size infrastructure plan (Ed O'Keefe and Steven Mufson January 24, 2017, Washington Post)
A group of senior Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled their own $1 trillion plan to revamp the nation's airports, bridges, roads and seaports, urging President Trump to back their proposal, which they say would create 15 million jobs over 10 years.The Democrats said their infrastructure plan would rely on direct federal spending and would span a range of projects including not only roads and bridges, but also the nation's broadband network, hospitals run by the Department of Veterans Affairs and schools. [...]However, neither the Democrats nor Trump have come to grips with how they would pay for their infrastructure plans without adding to the government's budget deficit.
They badly misunderstand the relationship between the Republican Party if they think they can propose $1 trillion in taxes or deficit spending just because Donald has and the GOP won't pounce.
MORE:
Trump's Budget Head Set to Cut Spending as Debt Climbs Toward $20 Trillion (Eric Pianin, Jan. 24th, 2017, Fiscal Times)
President Donald Trump's choice to head the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) declared on Tuesday that the government must address the nearly $20 trillion national debt in the short term by making "fundamental changes" in the way Washington spends and taxes.During a confirmation hearing before the Senate Budget Committee, Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R-SC) foreshadowed the Trump administration's drive to eliminate waste, fraud, and duplication of effort in government and scale back the size of the federal workforce.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 24, 2017 6:08 PM
