DON'T THEY KNOW THEY BELONG AT THE BACK OF THE BUS?:

The extremist right-wing organization Lehava has launched yet another racist hate campaign, this time against drivers from the Egged bus company, which operates in the West Bank settlements of Ma'ale Adumim and Kiryat Arba, among other places. "Putting the Steering Wheel in Mohammad's Hands Is Not Good," a flyer distributed by Lehava activists, claims that more than 90% of employees of the Egged Transport Co-Operative are residents of Jabal Mukaber, the East Jerusalem neighborhood of the Palestinian who drove a truck into a group of Israel Defense Forces soldiers in Jerusalem on Jan. 8, killing four of them.