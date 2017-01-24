DON'T KNOW NOTHIN' 'BOUT BIRTHIN' NO BABIES...:

As the video below demonstrates, Planned Parenthood does not provide prenatal care at the vast majority of its facilities. Of 97 facilities nationwide contacted by Live Action, only five locations provided prenatal care. The audio and video montage of those conversations is devastating, as facility after facility admits to the undercover "client" that no pre-natal care is offered.





Some kindly go on explain their core business -- "We specialize in abortions. You know, that's what our ultrasounds are for, to see how far along the patient is." Some clarify, "We don't see pregnant women as a way of giving prenatal care. We see pregnant women, um, you know, if they are considering other options." When asked about those other options, the employee said, "medication abortions."





Others laughingly admit to Planned Parenthood's con. "[Planned Parenthood] is a deceptive name, right?" one worker laughs, "I think the same thing!"