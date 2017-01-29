DONALD WHO?:

(Matthew Hughes, 1/29/17, Next Web)

The shambolic way this order came into force has caused chaos at airports worldwide. With the stroke of a pen, people were prevented from boarding aircraft home. Those actually in the air when the order was signed landed to find themselves in a limbo situation reminiscent of The Terminal.





Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has said that the company intends to respond to this ban by offering free housing to "to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US." He added that details would be forthcoming, but in the meantime anyone with an urgent need for housing should contact him.