January 24, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
U.S. Defense Chief Assures Allies Of 'Unshakable' NATO Commitment (Radio Liberty, January 24, 2017)
Mattis "emphasized the United States' unshakable commitment to NATO," Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said.
In the call with Stoltenberg, "the two leaders discussed the importance of our shared values, and the secretary emphasized that when looking for allies to help defend these values, the United States always starts with Europe," Davis said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 24, 2017 6:00 AM
