DONALD WHO?:

President-elect Donald Trump's massive infrastructure package should have $40 of private-sector spending for every $1 of public spending, according to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.)





"A great agency ... has public-private partnerships. For every one dollar of federal dollars, there's $40 of private sector spending," Ryan said on the Charlie Rose Show. "We want to leverage as much private-sector dollars as possible to maximize the fixing of our infrastructure." [...]





Ryan emphasized that although the price tag of Trump's proposal is "eye popping," that figure is only the overall investment level, not the cost of the legislation.





"That's not a trillion dollars coming from federal taxpayers into the transportation system," Ryan said. "That is the total amount we're shooting for."





But tax credits would still need to be fully paid for, Ryan said. Trump claims his plan would be revenue neutral thanks to taxes from new jobs and contractor profits, but economists have cast doubt on those assertions.





And any direct spending in the plan, which would be around $3.5 billion under Ryan's vision, would definitely need an offset to pass the Republican-led Congress.