January 13, 2017

DONALD WHO?:

Republican senator aims to curtail Trump's tariff power (Patrick Gillespie, 1/13/17, CNNMoney)

President-elect Donald Trump could soon face resistance within his own party over his tariff threats.

A staffer for Republican Senator Mike Lee told trade experts at a lunch in Washington this week that he is looking into ways to curtail the president's wide-ranging powers to impose tariffs, according to one of Lee's aides.

The aide said a bill could be introduced as early as next week, and it may require Trump to go through Congress to use tariffs.

Posted by at January 13, 2017 5:24 PM

  

« OUR DOG IN THE FIGHT: | Main | ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE: »