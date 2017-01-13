January 13, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Republican senator aims to curtail Trump's tariff power (Patrick Gillespie, 1/13/17, CNNMoney)
President-elect Donald Trump could soon face resistance within his own party over his tariff threats.A staffer for Republican Senator Mike Lee told trade experts at a lunch in Washington this week that he is looking into ways to curtail the president's wide-ranging powers to impose tariffs, according to one of Lee's aides.The aide said a bill could be introduced as early as next week, and it may require Trump to go through Congress to use tariffs.
