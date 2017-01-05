DONALD WHO?:

Since 2009, solar prices are down 62 percent, with every part of the supply chain trimming costs. That's help cut risk premiums on bank loans, and pushed manufacturing capacity to record levels. By 2025, solar may be cheaper than using coal on average globally, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.





"These are game-changing numbers, and it's becoming normal in more and more markets," said Adnan Amin, International Renewable Energy Agency 's director general, an Abu Dhabi-based intergovernmental group. "Every time you double capacity, you reduce the price by 20 percent."







